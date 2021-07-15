Private documents shredded during Putnam County Council on Aging event

Private documents and more were shredded during the Putnam County Shred-A-Thon.
The event was held outside the Putnam County Council on Aging and allowed members of the community to come and dispose of unwanted documents that contain private information.
Organizers for the event say that it is very important to dispose of unwanted private documents by shredding them. Shredding allows the documents to be no longer usable by scammers or anyone who would target the community.
Documents such as check stubs, credit card offers, receipts, and other paper materials were disposed of during the event.
The Shred-A-Thon was also part of the agency's effort raise awareness on elder abuse.
The Putnam County Shred-A-Thon was sponsored by Hilty Homes of Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio, Putnam County Job & Family Services, Area Agency on Aging, Putnam County Council on Aging, Ottawa Police, and Crime Victim Services.