Procter & Gamble business steady during pandemic

A local industry says the COVID-19 pandemic forced some changes in how they do business and has actually increased business.
Representatives from Procter and Gamble’s Lima Plant bring Lima Rotarians up to speed with what has been happening the past year. The plant has seen zero shutdown time and has even been hiring during the pandemic. Stringent COVID protocol was established in the plant and a change over to making hand sanitizer was done to help the community. They say business is strong and the future looks pretty solid as well.
Procter & Gamble Lima Plant Human resource Director adds, “Futures is bright. We’re going to have some challenges to meet the uptick in demand this next fiscal, but we think we’ve got plans and business approaches in place to make sure we meet that.”
Procter & Gamble employs 700 at the Lima plant with another 800 in construction and business partner employees.