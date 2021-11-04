An public hearing was held to hear opinions on a potential solar project in Allen and Auglaize counties.
The Ohio Power Siting Board set up the hearing at the Allen County Fairgrounds on the Birch Solar Project. The project would occupy up to 1,410 acres within a 2,334-acre project boundary to construct a 300-megawatt solar-powered generating facility.
The facility would be located in Shawnee Township in Allen County and Logan Township in Auglaize County. The project is proposed by Lightsource US.
"It's critical to our process to get input from the public and local elected officials," said Matt Butler, Public Information Officer for the Power Siting Department. "We hope to take back what the public thinks of the project. Whether you are opposed or in support of the project, the board needs to know that. The transcript for tonight will become part of the case record the board will consider before making its decision."
A variety of community members were in attendance, some for the project, and some against. Each member who signed up to speak their thoughts on the project were able to present their testimony in front of the board.
Supporters for the project point to the revenue that would be generated, and the benefits it would bring energy wise.
"There is just a tremendous amount of tax revenue that we are looking at from this project," said Andy Chappell-Dick, a supporter of Birch Solar. "In addition it puts Allen County on the map as a site in Ohio that is participating in the new economy of green energy."
Those who were against the project shared their concerns over environmental issues, in addition to potential health concerns.
"There are over 200 homes that are close to this facility, they are making no accommodations as it relates to noise issues, draining issues," said Mark Wellman, who is against the Birch Solar project. "Also in terms of health and he potential impacts... EMF's is an example."
Each person who signed up to talk in front of the board was given five minutes to share their thoughts.
After the public hearing, a adjudicatory hearing will be held in Columbus where both sides can make their final presentations in front of the board. From there, the power siting board will have to make a final decision on the project.
According to the proposal for the project, Birch Solar would install agricultural fencing and landscaping around the perimeter of the site. Sheep grazing would be used to aid in vegetation management.
A staff report of investigation from the Ohio Power Siting Board was conducted on the Birch Solar's application. A report was then prepared recommending a certificate not be issued. If the board decides to issue a certificate for the proposed facility, a total of 44 conditions must be met.