Putnam County Health Commissioner: "Our concern really hasn't gone down" following pop up test results

Putnam County officials are a little surprised by the results of Sunday's pop up coronavirus testing.
The health commissioner says of 345 people tested, 103 tested positive for the virus, about 30 percent. There were a number of people that came from out of county to be tested, so Putnam residents only make up about 70 percent of the positive test results. What surprised the health commissioner is the National Guard says, on average at their pop up test, the positivity rate is 10 percent.
"Our concern really hasn't gone down since after Thanksgiving," said Kim Rieman, Putnam County Health Commissioner. "We thought that we were going to see an increase and we did. And so, we're just hoping now that people have this information, they take those right steps and notify their contact. So that way hopefully this spread can decrease, especially as we're going into the holiday season."