Putnam County leaders share outlook of future of the area

PUTNAM, OH (WLIO) - Leaders in Putnam County were shown a vision of what the county is heading towards.
The Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation held their 2023 state of vision, where they shared updates on past projects, and then look towards the future of the area. Updates were provided on initiatives when it comes to improve small businesses, housing, manufacturing, and child care.
The group then outlined the future -- saying that projects will be coming to the county to help improve multiple areas.
"Some of the new things we have been working on is a new land bank in Putnam County so that we can work with nuisance properties and vacant properties to redevelop those and get those back on the tax roles," said Amy Sealts, Economic Development Director. "We are also working on some energy savings improvement districts which helps people tap into new financing for projects that conserve energy in new and existing businesses."
Ohio Northern University will be creating a program with Putnam County to help teach those seeking to learn new leadership skills.
"So the program that we developed is for any size company, at any industry," said Carol Turchick, ONU Director of the Center of Corporate Engagement. "So everybody is welcome and it's an open enrollment program. So they would sign up, and there would be a cohort that they would go through it together, in this first season which will be starting in January."
Those who may be in interested in the program are asked to visit Ohio Northern University's website at cce.onu.edu and clicking on the certificates tab.