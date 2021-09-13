Media release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office:
11:20 am County Road N and County Road 24
The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is investigating an injury crash that occurred when eighty-one-year-old John Smith of Fort Jennings was traveling northbound on County Road 24 and failed to stop for the stop sign at County Road N. His vehicle was struck by another vehicle which was being driven by forty-six-year-old Brian Wenzlick of Cloverdale. Mr. Smith was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by the Ottoville EMS with unknown injuries.
Also assisting at the scene were crews from the Ottoville Fire Department, Kalida Heavy Rescue, Putnam County EMS and the Ottoville Police Department. The crash remains under investigation at this time.