Putnam County Sheriff's Office Investigating Hit & Skip Motor Vehicle Accident from Monday Evening

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO)- The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-skip motor vehicle accident from earlier Monday evening.
Shortly after 7 pm Monday, 57 year-old Wayne Getz of Delphos was traveling northbound on State Route 66 south of Road "R" on a bicycle when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind and continued to drive on without stopping. Getz was transported to Mercy Health St. Rita's in Lima by Ottoville EMS. If anyone has information about the incident, you are asked to contact Sergeant Siefker with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 419-523-3208.