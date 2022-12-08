Putnam County YMCA thanks supporters of natatorium HVAC project

Ottawa, OH (WLIO) - It's not every day you have to replace an HVAC unit the size of a bus, but when you have to, you're glad to have friends, says the Putnam County YMCA.
The Putnam County YMCA held an open house on Thursday to thank those who made the replacement of their natatorium's HVAC system possible. With funding secured by Ohio Legislators Senator Rob McColley and Representative Jim Hoops, as well as donations from Mercy Health, Unverferth Manufacturing, and the Village of Ottawa, they were able to complete the $300,000 project.
Putnam County has a smaller population that the current required number for a new YMCA to be built, so they are thankful for the support from the community in maintaining such an asset to the area.
"We have thousands of people who come to the Y who use that natatorium for not only our second-grade swim program, but our swim teams who come in and then their family, their friends, are part of that," said Aaron Baumgartner, CEO of the Putnam County YMCA.
Mercy Health has many patients and over 900 employees in Putnam County, so they have always wanted to help the YMCA continue the work it does for residents.
"The Y here in Putnam County is a very important organization for this county and the health and wellness of the people that they serve, which is certainly a common factor with Mercy Health. We have so many people that come from Putnam County for care that it's really important for us that they have a wonderful resource like the Y for health and wellness needs as well," said Ronda Lehman, the President of Mercy Health St. Rita's.
The previous HVAC system was eighteen years old and has been replaced with an entirely new system thanks to the supporters of this project.