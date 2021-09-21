Q&A for upcoming concert held at Vibe Coffeehouse & Café

Veteran Memorial Civic & Convention Center was out in the community Tuesday answering questions about their upcoming event.
Vibe Coffeehouse & Café hosted a Q&A for the upcoming Black Violin concert happing at the Civic Center in October. The café provided free drinks for anyone who wanted one, and the Civic Center raffled off two tickets to the concert. People who were curious about the event were able to ask the staff about the concert and any questions they had about the group Black Violin. This will be the first concert in what the Civic Center is calling the “Comeback Season” and is also the first concert since the pandemic began and they are excited for the return of music.
Carmen Cecala-Wells, Development Coordinator for the Civic Center Foundation said, “We are so excited to get people back in the Civic Center and all over the community. Not only do we need it as a community, but the nation needs it, the world needs it, we need to get back to live music and entertainment and feeling that good feel and really enjoying ourselves.”
For more information on the concert, or how to buy tickets limaciviccenter.com