July 20, 2023 Press Release by Mark Badertscher, OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Extension rainfall reporters recorded an average of 3.16 inches of rain in Hardin County during June. Last year, the average rainfall for June was 2.29 inches. Rainfall for the month was 2.38 inches less than the ten-year average rainfall in the month of June. McDonald Township received 3.73 inches, the most rainfall of the township sites. The least rain in June, 2.31 inches was reported in Goshen Township. For the growing season since April 15, the average precipitation in all the townships was 7.35 inches, with a range from 5.87 inches in Washington Township to 8.22 inches in Marion Township.
Farmers were able to finish planting crops in June that they didn’t get planted in May. Good field conditions in June allowed not only for spring planting, but also for the first cutting of hay. June continued with cooler temperatures and dry weather which slowed early season growth. Slow root growth and nodulation affected crop access to nutrients. Farmers were able to make herbicide applications and apply nitrogen to corn in June as well. Dry weather helped keep most wheat free of disease, but the crop was harvested a little later than normal. Wheat harvest brought high grain yields and overall good grain quality. Wheat straw is still being baled in some fields and manure application has followed wheat harvest. Some farmers double cropped soybeans into wheat stubble.
Livestock producers are finishing baling the second cutting of grass and mixed hay with lighter than normal tonnage. Crops in the field continued to grow slowly due to dry conditions, but recent rains have provided improvement. As corn pollinates, timely rains are needed during the reproductive stages. Early corn is tasseling while other fields are not far off from shooting a tassel. Several corn fields are still short and non-uniform. Soybean fields are flowering at a slow rate as growth has been stunted by the dry weather. Soybeans tend to be more forgiving of dry conditions and can improve with rains later in the season. Area farmers continue post applications of herbicides to manage weeds in soybean.