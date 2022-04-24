Raising awareness of Alzheimer's in the Lima African American community

Did you know that African Americans are two times more likely to get Alzheimer’s and Dementia than the rest of the public? That is why the Alzheimer’s Association held a meeting at the Bradfield Center on Sunday to find ways to help spread that message around Lima. They also discussed ways to break the stigma of talking about Alzheimer’s and making sure that loved ones are not just writing it off as something that happens when people get older.
“If mom or dad are forgetting things, it maybe a little worse and you have to have those conversations,” says Trey Addison, Dir. of State Public Policy, Alzheimer’s Association. “Also get access to the resources that is the number one thing, ask your doctors. 'Hey, this is what is going on, we need to have a greater conversation', and if they say no it is just aging. No push them because it could not be just aging it actually could be something more severe.”
Addison adds sometimes the major health issues in the African American community and the lack of quality care could be contributing factors in the increased cases of Alzheimer’s.
“If you look at the science behind this, sometimes you have heart disease, you have diabetes that could lead to Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” says Addison. “So, really tracking your health and doing it early. Make sure you reach out to the association, make sure you are having chronic conversations with your doctors and others to say hey what’s going on, how do you take control of your personal health. If you do it now, it will be better for you in the future.”
Click here if you would like to get more information about the disease and Alzheimer’s resources in Northwest Ohio.
