Renovation of Ohio Theatre in Lima continues

Renovations are still underway at the Ohio Theatre.
Located in downtown Lima, the theatre is starting to take shape as crews continue to bring the old theatre into the modern era.
The pandemic has caused a delay in the delivery of key items needed for the project. This delay has affected how fast renovation efforts can take place.
Events are currently being planned for the future on fundraising and promoting for the theatre. Co-owners of the theatre say that they are hoping to host a Halloween party in the theatre.