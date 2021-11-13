A whole community is relieved after news that a missing seven-year-old was found safe.
Authorities spent multiple days looking for Trinity Hurt, who was reported missing Thursday morning. She was last seen at her home on South Leighton Street in Kenton.
On Friday night, news came that she was found safe. Residents from Hardin County reacted to the news, all stating that they are glad she was found, and that she can be reunited with her family.
"Being a grandfather and a parent, a grandfather of eleven, my heart goes out right away," said Alan Conley, a Hardin County resident. "When you told me that they found her safe that makes me feel really good that came about, and that it wasn't tragedy."
Residents outside of the county were also following the news of the missing girl.
"I saw her picture in the article on my phone, and it was just frightening that a young girl from the community would be missing," said Ron Risner, an Allen County Resident that used to live in Hardin County. "Relieved that she was found and was safe and home with her loved ones."
Other residents echoed that same message, that they were glad that she was found safe, and that she can be with her family.
Court documents state that a person of interest in the case, Charles Eugene Castle, has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping after he was questioned by the Kenton Police Department. Castle is scheduled for a hearing on Monday.
Kenton Police Chief Dennis Musser says Castle is not related to the family but is a family friend.