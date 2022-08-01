Responsibility and self-discipline are just a few of the positive lessons being taught to 4-H members

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 4-H is more than ribbons and awards, and Katie Honigford finds out that it is about friendships, self-improvement, and going above and beyond to promote the agriculture industry.
“It is a lot of fun, super stressful sometimes but it is all worth it and it is so much fun,” says Gracie Casebolt, 8 years competing at the Auglaize County Junior Fair.
Gracie Casebolt has been competing for 8 years at the fair and she has taken her talents nationwide to win top honors at other competitions. She will be joining the Texas A & M division one equestrian team this fall. But coming back to the fair is always something special to her.
“I can hang out with her then go hang out with the friends that I grown up with and showing together is so rewarding. Because I love seeing everyone else do well, it is so much fun to watch my best friends is to do well myself.”
This is Tripp Kriag’s 3rd year showing dairy beef feeders and market steers. He says it is fun working with cattle and he has learned a lot about the industry by showing them.
“Engaging with people that know all sorts of things about cattle that I don’t and just the beef industry,” adds Tripp Kriag, 3rd year showing dairy beef feeders and market steers. “I feel it is fun to be a part of it, and the fact that eventually, these things will feed people.”
No matter if it is an animal project or one of the hundreds of other projects that the students can take. They are learning lessons that they will keep with them for the rest of their lives.
“This is something that I can take on into your future, that self-discipline and your responsibilities,” says Mackenzie Ott, final year on the Junior Fair Board. “So when you do have to go out and feed your animals or you need to go and walk your pigs or something like that. It is all on you, you are responsible for that animal. So, definitely some self-discipline you will be able to take forward when you move on to the next stage of your life.”
Valuable lessons are just part of the core values that 4-H brings to each member.
