Revolutionary War veterans get proper recognition in grave marking ceremonies

Three Revolutionary War Veterans now lay with the honor they deserve after today’s grave marking ceremonies.
The Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution came out with the SAR Color Guard to hold commemorative grave marking ceremonies for three soldiers who hadn’t received the proper markings as veterans and patriots.
David Lupien, the district chairman of the local SAR says that honoring these patriots is a reminder to continue to work toward what they fought for.
“All the ideas and values at that time are just as important then as they are today," says Lupien. "And we need to continue to work toward those goals of our ancestors to make us one nation, under God, indivisible.”
William Rodgers was honored in Perry Township in this ceremony, and they held two others in Bluffton and Lima today. To learn more about the Sons of the American Revolution you can go to ohssar.org.