Rhodes State College receives Collegiate Purple Star designation

A local college was recognized for their efforts to go above and beyond to support our military.
Rhodes State joined a list with 32 other colleges around the state to be designated as the first class of Collegiate Purple Star campuses for their efforts to support students with military backgrounds. The college is currently in the process of creating a veteran support team consisting of people from across the college and community who will provide wraparound support to military and veteran students. Rhodes State is honored by the recognition and wants veterans who are considering college in our community to know their campus is the right place.
"It was a really big deal, all of our staff and faculty here at Rhodes State go above and beyond to serve all of our students, particularly our veterans, but to be recognized by the state of Ohio with this award as one of the first 33 in the country is a really big deal for everyone," says Vice President for Enrollment Management Brendan Greaney.
These first 33 colleges to receive the award advance the work already done by Ohio's PreK-12 school system to create this designation for schools working to become military friendly. Ohio is the first state in the nation to offer these designations.
