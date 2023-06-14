Rhodesology Summer Camps and Programs delve into A.I. and virtual reality

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College held their yearly Rhodesology Summer Camps and Programs to a variety of age groups in order to expose kids to the wonders of the STEM field.
Rhodes also introduced a new landscape that continues to evolve as days go on, artificial intelligence. Different styles of the new digital tool were presented to youth, such as using A.I. to help with robots, vehicles, wearables, text, and more.
"These experiences allow the kids to dive deeper into their interests," said Ashley Hunter, Coordinator of Youth and Community Programming. "A.I. is everywhere, it's something that you don’t even realize that you use yet you come to find out you use it in your everyday life with text and day-to-day operations."
Students are learning both the pros and cons of A.I. and how they can improve upon it to help them with different tasks. Classes taught those in attendance how to fix programs and how to improve the overall process.
Exploring the digital side of STEM did not stop there, as Rhodes State College continued to offer their virtual reality program to students interested in the metaverse. This digital frontier is only limited by your own imagination, as many companies utilize virtual reality to hold meetings or even start creative projects.
"They are going to be creating their own worlds with people, with desks, some of them are even going to be doing cities and jungles, so there are so many things," said Traci Bitler, Virtual Reality Instructor. "It’s endless with the opportunities that they have especially with dipping their toe in the water and learning about virtual reality."