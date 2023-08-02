Roast to the City thanks community members and organizations that made the new amphitheater a reality

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Before the opening weekend of Lima's newest amphitheater, the city took Wednesday night to thank those who made it all happen.
Before local musician Parker MacDonell took the stage, the crowd heard the story of how the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater came to be.
When the idea was proposed in 2017, the Lima Rotary was considering a much smaller scale $200,000 project. But with the enthusiastic help of sponsors and the surrounding businesses, the end result was a multi-million dollar recreational space capable of hosting over 4,000 people. What hasn't changed from Rotarian Richard Rudolph's original idea is that the venue belongs to everyone.
"It's a park as well so hopefully everybody in the community can use it that way. Whether it's the students from Rhodes State hanging out or just families having picnics or the YMCA having activities out here, to do outside activities," said Rudolph, the one who first pitched the project.
The festivities at Pangle Pavilion continue Thursday with All-4-One, Naturally 7, and Stedic performing.