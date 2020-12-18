Roessler charged with Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

The Allen County man arrested after a deadly crash in October is facing homicide charges.
The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Dalton Roessler on one count of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and one count of Failure to Stop after an Accident. The Shawnee Township Police believe Roessler was driving the car in the crash that killed 17-year-old Sierra Stewart on October 5th. Police say Roessler ran off following the crash and he was caught three days later hiding in a Lima home. Two other people were injured in the crash. Roessler will be arraigned on the new charges next week.