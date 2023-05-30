LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man who was seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday night has died.
33-year-old Joshua Fowler died from his injuries. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol report that the crash happened on Grubb Road near State Route 81 just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Fowler was heading north on Grubb when his vehicle went airborne and crossed over 81. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times. Fowler was ejected from the vehicle. According to troopers, he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol is suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.