Rose sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 assault and abduction

Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 9:44 pm
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man found guilty of assault and abduction, gets three years in prison.
37-year-old Bryant Rose was found guilty by an Allen County jury in October for hitting his then-girlfriend in the head with a gun and bit her after he trapped her in the bathroom.
Rose was out on bond until he was set to be sentenced last month, but a bench warrant was issued for him when he failed a required drug test before his original sentencing. Rose says he was drunk when the assault and the abduction took place and his addictions led him down this path.
"Oh definitely, I know I do have a drinking problem, I more than likely need to get some help for that and smoking," says Rose. "I most definitely need some type of treatment for my problem."
Rose was first indicted on a felonious assault charge, but the jury reduce it to a misdemeanor.
