Bryant Rose sentenced to 3 years for assault and abduction

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man found guilty of assault and abduction, gets three years in prison.

37-year-old Bryant Rose was found guilty by an Allen County jury in October for hitting his then-girlfriend in the head with a gun and bit her after he trapped her in the bathroom.

Rose sentenced to 3 years in prison for 2021 assault and abduction

