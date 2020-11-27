Santa sets up shop at the Lima Mall

Santa has entered the building! The big man in red made his first appearance this year at the Lima Mall on Friday.
Even the pandemic couldn’t stop Santa Claus from spreading Christmas magic. On Friday he was seen sitting next to a pile of giant presents waiting to meet kids and hear their wish list. Although kids won't be able to sit on Santa’s lap this year, a photo op is still available for the socially distanced visit.
Chris Garlock, the general manager of Lima Mall says, “I don’t think you can have a Christmas at all without inviting Santa. You got to have Santa here, it’s his time where he can spend with the children, get their wishes, and also remind them to be extra good in the last few weeks.”
Santa will be at the mall every day until Christmas eve, but people have to reserve a time to visit. To see other Christmas events at the Lima Mall or to schedule your time with Santa, you can head to their website at limamall.com.