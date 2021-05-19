Search continues for Allen County Fair promotions and operations manager

The Allen County Agricultural Society is still looking for a promotions and operations manager.
Following the resignation letter that Chad Hughes turned in to the Allen County Agricultural Society last month, the board has spent that time looking for someone to replace him when he leaves on May 30th. Working with Ohio Means Jobs to find a replacement, they received 16 applications and interviewed 4 people, but no one was hired for the job. The board is still looking and hopes to open the job back up to applicants soon.
"We decided to open the search back up again," explained Brad Core, Allen Agricultural Society President. "We're in the process of updating the job description, taking a look at the duties and responsibilities, the benefits and pay associated with that job before we put it back out there again."
Hughes has previously stated that he is leaving to pursue an opportunity that would fulfill his creative talents.