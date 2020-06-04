Second man sentenced for robbery of UNOH student

A Lima man who had an altercation with a UNOH student has been handed the minimum sentence possible in the case.
Justin Meeks was sentenced to three years in prison for his conviction on kidnapping, robbery and extortion.
It was February 2018 when Meeks' car was hit by James Featherstone. It was stated in court Featherstone is a high functioning autistic man. For some reason, he was told to leave the scene.
Meeks says he was asked by Featherstone not to call the police because he didn't want his parents to know about the crash. Meeks followed Featherstone to his dorm where he hit him and got him into his car. Police say Meeks took his wallet and cell phone, but Meeks denies doing so. Meeks then took him to an ATM to get more money. He says he didn't force Featherstone to do anything and they were trying to work out a damage payment.
"And then after I swung on him, he gets out the car and say, 'Well we can negotiate. Listen can I get in your car? I know you already don't trust me to get in mine.' And I said you're right. So he sat in my front seat at first. And then we talked about it, he said we can go to Harry's Hideaway to go use the ATM or we can go to Speedway."
One friend who spoke on behalf of Meeks cited the recent protests across the United States when speaking about mistreatment. He says Meeks was a victim in the case too and it doesn't make sense for him to tell Featherstone to leave the scene of the crash.
"And it's sad for me, as a black man, to say, I see his gold teeth and his tattoos and I know how he's going to be viewed," said Warren Pughsley, a friend of Meeks. "And to hear you make it like somebody else is the victim and he's just the perpetrator. It's why we here now!"
Meeks and co-defendant Tyler Lee were also ordered to pay restitution of $191. Lee is also serving time in prison for taking part in the crime with Meeks. Featherstone has since left school because of this event.