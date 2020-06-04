Seibert sworn in as Allen County Commissioner

It’s official, Allen County has a new commissioner.
Beth Seibert was sworn in Thursday morning by 3rd District Court of Appeals Judge John Williamowski. She will be filling the unexpired term of Commissioner Jay Begg who had to step aside due to medical reasons. Shortly after being sworn in, Seibert was at the table for her first meeting as commissioner. She says she's ready to hit the ground running.
Seibert adds, “In anything, we’re going to do, my goal would be to move Allen County forward and I know one of the first things I’m going to want to do is take a look at the Allen County budget. Because the commissioners to this point have asked every agency to take a look at their budget and submit back to this office how they might be able to cut 10% out of the 2020 budget.”
While appointed commissioner by the Allen County Republican Central Committee, Seibert still has 5 months of campaigning. In May she won the primary to become the Republican nominee in the general election in November for the commissioner’s seat commencing January 3rd. Also running in November will be independent Dan Beck and Democrat Norman Capps.