Beth Seibert appointed Allen County commissioner

Tonight, the Allen County Republican Party held a press conference to appoint a new county commissioner.
Beth Seibert was appointed the role of the Republican county commissioner. She will fill the unexpired term of former commissioner Jay Begg until the end of the year. She calls the moment bittersweet because she admires Begg but she believes she has what it takes to handle the new role.
"I am pleased to bring the representation to this board of Allen County commissioners of my agricultural background and lots and lots of experiences in this community in leadership positions," commented Beth Seibert, Allen County Commissioner.
Beth was elected as the Republican nominee for the position in the primary election, therefore she will still have to run in November during the general election. She will be running against Democratic candidate Norm Capps and non-party candidate Dan Beck.