Senator Rob Portman talks about potential recession

(WLIO) - The Federal Reserve gave a blunt solution to finally tame painfully high inflation with slower growth, higher unemployment, and potentially a recession.

Senator Rob Portman talks about potential recession

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months. That the Fed's goal of engineering a "soft landing", in which it would manage to slow growth enough to curb inflation but not so much as to cause a recession, looks increasingly unlikely. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another .75, which causes prices to rise like car and student loans and credit card debt. Senator Rob Portman says if you look at the numbers, the United States is already in a recession.

Senator Rob Portman talks about potential recession
Senator Rob Portman talks about potential recession

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.