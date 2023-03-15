Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, OH – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is happy to announce that the 2023 Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition application is now available online. Individuals 60 or older and meet income guidelines of 185% or less of poverty level are welcome to fill out an application.
Individuals can fill out an application online and submit it directly from the Area Agency on Aging 3’s website at www.aaa3.org. It is highly recommended that individuals submit their applications electronically. Applications can also be downloaded, completed, and either emailed to nutrition@psa3.org or mailed to SFMNP, 2423 Allentown Road, Lima, OH 45805. Completed applications can also be faxed to 419-222-6212.
Applications are available to those in Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert counties. If someone would request an application be sent to them, they can call the Area Agency on Aging 3’s office at 419-222-7723 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is found in 45 of Ohio's 88 counties. It is funded by the US Department of Agriculture. Eligible individuals receive $50 worth of coupons to redeem for fresh produce and honey at participating farmers markets and farm stands. List of participating markets and stands will be available in late April.
Individuals can also call the agency at 419-222-7723 Monday-Friday 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. to ask about services available to them.