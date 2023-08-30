Seniors enjoy free admission and reminisce at Van Wert County Fair Senior Day

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Free admission and fun for seniors on Wednesday at the Van Wert County Fair. One local couple shared their thoughts on the day and some memories.
You're never too old for the county fair, and when you hit 60, there's a whole list of things for you to come and enjoy for free from morning to afternoon.
"Came over here to the senior tent, and had real nice music. People danced, which I don't dance, I just watched. Then we played bingo. Which was a lot of fun, even though I didn't win," said Ilo Marvin, who went to the fair with her husband.
For many, the fair is where family traditions are made. Some activities are fun for the whole family, and some you grow out of, but there's something special about introducing your old favorites to the next generation.
"When my grandkids were small, I always brought them here on kids day and we let them play the games because I liked to play with them. And I'd ride the merry-go-round and all the games with them when they were little. Every year on Labor Day, a lot of my family get together and we sit in the grandstand and we bet on the horse races. Course, we draw a card, you don't get to pick your horse, you draw a card. And if you win you get all the quarters. Way back when we started out, we used to play nickels," Ilo said.
Besides the free coffee, donuts, music, and other attractions, Senior Day is all about being around friendly, like-minded people. The Marvins made some new friends from Spencerville, who they've invited to their regular bingo group.
"Spend the day and the comradery with the older people. And like you say, you meet a lot of new friends, make new friends, visit with the old ones. It just takes something for the day, it gets the older people away from the house and away from home. We've enjoyed it, we've had a great day, and it's time for us to go home," said Lloyd Marvin.
August 31st is Veterans Day at the Van Wert County Fair, with harness racing at the grandstands starting at noon.