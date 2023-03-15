Seniors Farmers' Market Nutrition program offering coupons for those 60+

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Area Agency on Aging 3 is happy to announce that the 2023 Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition application is now available.
Individuals 60 or older who meet the income guidelines of 185% or less of the poverty level are welcome to fill out an application. Those who qualify can apply online and submit it directly from the Area on Aging website. Applications can also be downloaded, completed, and emailed to nutrion@psa3.org or mailed to the agency headquarters. The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition program is available to residents of Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam, and Van Wert County.
"Applications open today, March, 15th. We recommend getting them in before April 15th. The program itself starts June 1st. So, whether you are selected to receive coupons, you'll receive a letter with your coupons and you can start utilizing those on June 1st. The program runs through October, 31st so plenty of time to go out, and also gives our older adults an opportunity to access the seasonal fruits and vegetables as well," explained Dre White, population health director.
Those receiving coupons will be selected through a randomized lottery sometime after April 15th and will be mailed their coupon before June 1st.