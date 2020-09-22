With under two months until the election, one candidate made a stop to talk to voters.
Shannon Freshour, the Democrat running for the 4th District of Ohio House of Representative seat, held a “S’mores with Shannon” event at the Democratic Lair in Bluffton Tuesday evening. She met with voters, introducing herself and discussing policies that she would take up, and listened to voter's issues and concerns. We spoke to Shannon about the upcoming election and how the campaign has been going so far.
She said, “I think it is going really well. I mean obviously the pandemic and trying to keep people safe has been a hard part of this to factor in, but we are doing the best that we can to make sure that our volunteers and our supporters and the voters at large have the best opportunity to hear my message and hear what I am about.”
Early voting begins on October 6th.