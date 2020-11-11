Springview Manor honors veterans with free meal

It has been a tradition at Springview Manor for years and they weren’t going to let COVID stop them.
Area veterans were treated to a meal “to go” this year thanking them for their service to our country. It’s something that the senior facility likes to do for the veterans and sometimes it leads to conversations about the past.
Springview Manor Community Service Representative Samantha Kerner explains, “They just share their stories that brings back memories to them. You know it lets us know the stories that they have.”
Richard Hartman, a Vietnam Veteran with the Army 725th Division, shared this story, “Bob Hope came there when I was there, but I had duty to do so I only got to see him for about 10 to 15 minutes. That’s been back in 1966.”
The veterans also received a certificate of appreciation.