St. Charles Catholic School holds car parade

Friday afternoon, St. Charles Catholic School hosted its 37th annual Positive Addiction Race, but with a twist.
The Positive Addiction Week originated in 1983 as a way to teach kids about positive addictions as opposed to negative addictions such as drugs and alcohol. At the end of the week, a 5K is held, but due to the restrictions put in place by the state, the event had to be held virtually, with a car parade at the school following the race. Kids were encouraged to wear the yellow and red Positive Addiction shirts they were given to show school spirit. The parade was held for teachers to see their students, providing them with the motivation to get through the rest of the school year and encourage those positive addictions.
St. Charles Principal, Megan Scheid said, "We encourage the kids to find those positive healthy choices, to keep them away from the negative things that are out there that sometimes people can get wrapped up in. So we encourage them to get involved in things like running and other activities that are positive in their lives."
The students and teachers were very excited to be able to see each other again.