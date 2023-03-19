St. Henry American Legion Post 648 raises money with annual St. Patty's 5k

ST. HENRY, OH (WLIO) - The American Legion of St. Henry raised money for veterans on Sunday by offering a day full of St. Patrick's Day activities.
Over two hundred people took part in a 5k to start off the celebration. Many runners and walkers came in holiday-themed outfits to participate in the event's costume contest. After everyone caught their breath, they held a parade and Irishfest.
The money the American Legion raises from their St. Patrick's Day festivities every year goes towards their work to support and honor those who have served, and to projects like the Veterans' Honor Garden.
"That is a tremendous area of the community that we got a wall set up there, it's got all the individuals' names that we have that have served in the military, past and present, that are engraved there. And then it's got the five names of those in the community that have died in service," said Terry Kremer of the St. Henry American Legion Post 648, who facilitated the event.
For the runners, supporting a good cause and celebrating Irish heritage was worth facing well below-freezing temperatures.
"Sometimes I feel like I run the race just for the t-shirt but it's not true. It's so fun seeing how thankful these organizations are seeing all these people and the donations," said Tahler Sdao.
"When you're outside and a little cold, you're perfectly dressed to run because by the first mile, you warm up. It's a great time to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a healthy run and a little beer afterwards. Woohoo!" said Jenny Conley. Both Sdao and Conley participated in three St. Patrick's 5ks over the holiday weekend, and have been running in the St. Henry 5k for over five years.
The beginnings of St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Henry can be traced back to the sixties when three Irishmen were dared by a few German residents of the town to start a parade for the holiday.