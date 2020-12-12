St. Marys community provides winter gear for less fortunate

If you happened to take a walk through Memorial Park in St. Marys on Saturday, you might have noticed the bridge lined with Winter gear.
Operation Keeping You Warm was in full effect on Saturday as hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter clothing was hung up at the bridge in Memorial Park.
This is a fundraiser that happens every year in St. Mary's as people in the community want to make sure those who are less fortunate stay warm this season. Local business The Hair Place organizes this every year, and the winter gear has been donated by people in the community. Anyone who is in need is welcome to stop by the bridge.