St. Marys Rotary Club host annual auction

The city of St. Marys came together to help raise money for the Rotary's annual auction. At this year's event, people got the chance to participate in both live and silent auctions.

There were more than 90 different Valentine-themed items to choose from. This is the first year the club has held the auction outside of their meeting time. Through this fundraiser, the club is looking to raise money for youth scholarships and much more.

“We want to help more with the lake improvement efforts,” said Ellen Hunter, auction committee co-chair. “We want to help more with the local parks improvements and really show the community that we have a lot of passion to help them. “

The club typically raises anywhere between $8,000 to $10,000. This year they hope to earn more.

 

