St. Patrick's Day Olympics in Wapakoneta

People are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend from all over, including downtown Wapakoneta.
For the first time, businesses in Wapak all teamed up to offer the St. Patrick's Day Olympics. Teams of people visited participating shops to take on the Olympic challenge and hopefully leave with some green beads. The goal of this event was to bring some kind of St. Patrick's Day fun to the downtown area in lieu of the parade.
Landa Tomlinson, the co-owner of Casa Chic says, “The whole idea of it was just to have fun with the Olympics, the comradery, the teams coming in and they cheer, you can hear them having so much fun. It’s just a great event.”
At the end, the number of green beads awarded to each team was tallied, and the teams were able to win some prizes from the local shops. People who dressed up in festive gear were also entered into a competition at the chamber of commerce.