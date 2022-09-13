Grieving, holding hands Generic
9/13/22 Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's: Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Hospice is pleased to once again offer a summer camp designed for children suffering from the loss of a loved one.

The Trails Camp is a chance for youngsters to creatively express grief while sharing their story with other children who understand what they are going through. Since 1997, St. Rita’s Hospice has sponsored the camp to help this vulnerable population through a devastating time of life.

