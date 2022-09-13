9/13/22 Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's:Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Hospice is pleased to once again offer a summer camp designed for children suffering from the loss of a loved one.
The Trails Camp is a chance for youngsters to creatively express grief while sharing their story with other children who understand what they are going through. Since 1997, St. Rita’s Hospice has sponsored the camp to help this vulnerable population through a devastating time of life.
“We hope Trails continue to give area youth a safe place to heal and find fun and peace,” said Herb Wilker, BCC MSW LSW, St. Rita’s Hospice chaplain and bereavement coordinator. “We give them memory books to write in for their own treasures to keep and as they grow older, they can recall the details as memories fade.”
Trails will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EITHER on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, or Saturday, Oct. 1, at Camp Robin Rogers, 1090 S. Conant Rd., Spencerville, OH 45887. Students in grades seven through 12 will attend on Sept. 24. Younger students in grades one through six will attend Oct. 1.
Trails camp participants will share in group discussions about their loss/death experiences mixed in with camp related activities—such as kick ball, whiffle ball among other activities. They will also be offered the opportunity to anonymously write questions they’ve wanted to ask but may be reluctant.
Past Trails participants say that the camp has been a big help to them as they manage their grief. Many of the youth return each year, saying it offers them an opportunity to remember their loved one while making new friends and reconnecting with those they have made at past camps.
Registration is required and includes a fee of $30 for one camper, $45 for two campers and $50 for three or more campers. Those not able to pay should reach out to learn options to attend.
“No one will be denied due to hardship,” explained Herb. “St. Rita’s Hospice will ensure that all youth who could benefit from this camp are given the opportunity to attend.”
For more information or to register, contact Herb Wilker at hiwilker@mercy.com or 419-226-9556.
