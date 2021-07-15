Stafford says no to plea deal and will be getting ready for trial

24-year-old Rico Stafford of Lima turned down a plea deal for six years in prison for felonious assault Thursday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Stafford allegedly used a handgun against another man in July of 2020.
Also part of the plea deal, the state would have dropped other charges he is facing from an alleged incident earlier this year, which include improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon. New trial dates will be set on each of the cases.