Standoff on East Fourth Street in Lima ends with two in custody

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two people are in custody after a standoff that began Friday morning on the southeast side of Lima drew the attention of law enforcement.
Law enforcement agencies tried to initiate a search warrant Friday morning in the 2200 block of 4th Street between Greely Chapel Road and Bowman Road. However, when officers went to knock on the door, they were met by gunfire from the inside the home. No officers were hit and no gunfire was exchanged back from the officers.
A command center was then established at the intersection of Greely Chapel Road and Fourth Street, where SWAT teams and the US Marshalls Service were called in to assist. After multiple hours two people were taken into custody, ending the stand off.
"He was taken into custody at about 10:45 am, roughly twenty minutes ago." said Todd Mohler, Chief Deputy of the Allen County Sheriff's Office, talking to Your Hometown Stations once the standoff ended. "He was taken into custody by our SWAT team. He also did have a female in the house, we are still trying to figure out her role in everything. They are both being transported to the Allen County Jail right now for further investigation."
More information on the stand off is expected to be released.