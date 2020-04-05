State Rep. Jon Cross speaks on recovery and other COVID-19 legislation

Ohio remains vigilant in passing laws to help flatten the curve during the pandemic, and State Representative Jon Cross says they will continue those efforts as well as looking into legislation that will aid the state in recovery.
At the end of March, state lawmakers returned to Columbus to present a wide-ranging bill to Governor DeWine to deal with the negative impacts the Coronavirus is having on Ohioans.
Though this bill spread some sort of relief to many across the state, Cross says he and his fellow lawmakers are continuing to look at ways to provide additional help.
“Every day I call someone in the state of Ohio, whether it’s the executive branch, or any department to help a constituent who’s in need to try to cut through the red tape,” says Cross. “We’ve been doing it really successfully and I really appreciate the governor and his leadership, I appreciate what the senate and the house have done.”
While officials can't predict when this outbreak will end, Cross also wants to be proactive in having a recovery plan in place when it does.
Cross says, “We need to make sure we’ve got a recovery plan so we don’t go too far into an economic crisis, and I think it’s important that we start having conversations with business leaders around the state to think about how do we move into a recovery plan--hopefully sooner than later.”
As far as unemployment goes, Cross says Ohio will be looking to the federal government for additional funding and he is supportive of dipping into the state's rainy day fund for additional financial assistance if need be.