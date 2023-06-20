State Representatives Klopfenstein and King introduce Ohio Property Protection Act

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Two local state representatives have introduced legislation to protect Ohio land from being sold to enemies of the United States.
Roy Klopfenstein and Angie King introduced the Ohio Property Protection Act. The proposed law would prohibit the sale of property to anyone or entity that has ties to countries like China, Russia, or North Korea. Over half a million acres are owned by foreign investors. Klopfenstein says this bill will avoid the problems that other states have experienced, including enemies of the United States buying land next to military bases.
"We introduced this bill that not only protects our citizens from foreign investors that are enemies, but it also gives an avenue to those who do come here legitimately a way to live the American dream," says State Representative Roy Klopfenstein, (R) 82nd House District. "We don't define who the adversary is, the federal government does that. But we just think it needs a closer and we want to do it in a way that does protect the American dream."
The bill hasn't been assigned to a committee yet for further hearings.