The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is warning people about a new stimulus check scam. If you are using Pandemic Unemployment assistance, you could be targeted.
The Scam sends messages falsely using the ODJFS logo telling the recipient that they are approved for a stimulus check. They are asked to click a link and submit their personal information to accept the payment.
ODJFS says they do not send these type of messages, and warns people to beware of scams like these that ask for private information.
If you received this notification, or one like it, you are asked to report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515.