Sunday night fire destroys an apartment in Delphos

No one was injured Sunday night after a fire tears through an apartment in Delphos.
The Delphos Fire Department responded to a call about a fire on the 200 block of W. Third St. just after 8 pm. A passerby noticed the flames coming from the building and helped the two occupants escape the fire. Only one out of the three apartments in the building were occupied at the time of the fire.
After firefighters battling the flames, the top floor apartment is a total loss with the other two having smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.