Suspect still at large after leading Findlay police in a high-speed pursuit in a stolen car

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man is still on the run after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a stolen car around Hancock County last night. Once 29-year-old Jaden Thomas is captured, he is facing felony charges of fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.
According to the Findlay Police Department, around 8 o'clock officers saw Thomas driving around and tried to pull him over because there was a warrant out for his arrest, and he also had a suspended driver's license. The chase lasted for eight miles and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. Hancock County Sheriff's deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers joined in the chase. Thomas drove 100 feet into a cornfield on Township Road 201, and when officers reached the car, he was not found. They later found that the car was stolen.
Thomas pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound and was also charged with domestic violence in August.
September 17, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 09-17-23 at approximately 2000 hours an Officer with the Findlay Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Sandusky Street. The Officer recognized the operator to be Jaden Thomas - 29 years old, of Findlay. Jaden had a suspended driver's license as well as a warrant for his arrest. Jaden failed to stop and led the Officer on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit traveled on:
E. Sandusky Street
County Road 180
State Route 37
Sixth Street
Williams Street
Township Road 227
Township Road 201
In the 11000 block of Township Road 201 Jaden took his vehicle off road in to a cornfield. He continued 100 feet in the cornfield before coming to a stop and fleeing on foot. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in searching for Jaden but he was not immediately located. The pursuit traveled approximately 8 miles and reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Contact was made with the registered owner of the vehicle Jaden was driving. It was reported stolen at that time.
A charge of Felony Fleeing and Eluding and Felony Receiving Stolen Property with be pursued against Jaden Thomas.
Type of Incident: Vehicle pursuit
Date/Time of Incident: 09-17-23 at 2000 hours
Location of Incident: 400 block of E. Sandusky Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840