Teen immunization clinic being held on August 25th

A teen immunization clinic will take place on August 25th to help get students vaccinated for the school year.
The vaccine clinic will take place at the Allen County Public Health building, located at 219 East Market Street in Lima from 2 to 5 p.m. Pre-teens and teens entering grades 7 through 12 will be able to receive all required school vaccines. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available to eligible youth ages 12 through 17. Walk-ins for the clinic are welcome, but appointments are preferred.
"With the last year and a half with COVID, parents were reluctant and actually we weren't offering immunizations for a while so it's really important before schools starts, now is the perfect time to come in, get your immunizations, get caught up so we don't see the diseases. We've got COVID, and then there are still cases of pertussis," explained Lisa Horstman, nurse at Allen County Public Health.
Those who would like to make an appointment can call Allen County Public Health at (419) 228-4457.