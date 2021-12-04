Thank you for making Truckload of Toys success in 2021

We want to thank everyone that stopped by the Allentown Wal-Mart and donated to Truckload of Toys on Saturday.
Because of the pandemic last year, we were not able to hold the one of our favorite events. But we were glad to be able to do it again this year. We collected hundreds of toys, which are going to help the Salvation Army give some area kids a better Christmas this year. But if you would like to still donate to the Toys for Tots’ campaign, the drop-off boxes around the community will be out until December 11th. Last year the salvation army gave presents to 1600 children and with everyone’s help we can do more. So, thanks again to Wal-Mart and Kewpee Hamburgers for the coupons to help make our day a success.