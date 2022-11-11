Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council

Press Release from the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council: On Thanksgiving Day November 24, Team Rubicon and the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America are opening our hearts to put on at Camp Berry in Donnell Lodge Dining Hall a Thanksgiving meal. 

Black Swamp Area Council has had a partnership with Team Rubicon going on now 4+ years with hosting chainsaw training courses and weekends we’re their volunteers can get practice cutting before going out to disaster sites. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. They were founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services, rebuild services and international services. More information can be found at www.teamrubiconusa.org.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.