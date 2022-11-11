Press Release from the Boy Scouts of America Black Swamp Area Council:On Thanksgiving Day November 24, Team Rubicon and the Black Swamp Area Council, Boy Scouts of America are opening our hearts to put on at Camp Berry in Donnell Lodge Dining Hall a Thanksgiving meal.
Black Swamp Area Council has had a partnership with Team Rubicon going on now 4+ years with hosting chainsaw training courses and weekends we’re their volunteers can get practice cutting before going out to disaster sites. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. They were founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services, rebuild services and international services. More information can be found at www.teamrubiconusa.org.
This opportunity is such a great way to make sure that those that don’t have a place to go or those that are on duty during this day Thanksgiving have a meal to say we are there for you and we care about you. The Tribesgiving is for all Veterans, First Responders, and Law Enforcement, it will be on November 24th, 2022, at Camp Berry in Donnell Lodge Dining Hall. Social hour is at 12pm and Meal begins at 1pm. If you need a ride, please contact Ron Drebert at ron.drebert@tramrubiconusa.org and he can help arrange a ride.
“There is a seat for everyone at the table. This is a time to reflect on 2022. A time to share our stories, our time with other grey shirts and veterans, to serve on another” – Lin Drebert