The 171st Mercer County Fair brings many new features and attractions for guests to enjoy

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Voted the best fair of 2022 by the Greater Ohio Showmen, the Mercer County Fair is just around the corner and ready for another fun-filled year!
The upcoming event has much to offer, such as thrilling rides, exciting carnival games, and animal exhibits. Attendees can also enjoy three nights of concerts, as well as grandstand events like Harness Racing, Demolition Derby, and Tractor and Truck pulls. With over 30 food vendors, there are plenty of delicious fair foods to try before summer ends.
"We have Russell Dickerson and special guest 127 North; Toby Mac will be here. He's our Christian Artist this year, and then Diamond Rio will be in the grandstands on Sunday. We are really excited. We've been on the waiting list for quite some time, and we finally have sea lions coming to the fair this year; that's an exciting thing for us. We have Rocket the Robot, BMX bikes, and herding demonstrations. It's a lot of fun, new, and exciting things coming up." says Cara Muhlenkamp, who was voted best fair director of 2022 by the Greater Ohio Showmen.
The 171st Mercer County Fair will be August 11-17th in Celina at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. Tickets for all three concerts are still available.