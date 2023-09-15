The 44th annual Rebel Run Classic Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Event is back at the Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLO) - Start your engines. The annual Rebel Run Car Show is back at the Allen County Fairgrounds. The 44th Rebel Run Classic Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Event started at 8 am on Friday. It features a wide variety of automobiles, including historical cars with vintage license plates, classic, muscle, sports cars, and classic trucks. The event includes a swap meet and a DJ playing hits from the 1950s to now.
"Max McClure purchased the car show six years ago to carry on the tradition. It's a wonderful event. We have a lot of cool-looking cars and trucks that come out and just a few motorcycles. It is people's choice, so we do ask everyone to vote when they come out for their favorite vehicles. Then, we have food vendors that are selling sandwiches, popcorn, and really delicious drinks and food," says Amy McClure, Rebel Run volunteer.
The Rebel Run will continue until Saturday, with gates opening at 8:00 am. Admission is $5 for those over the age of 12.